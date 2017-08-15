Fourth of July parade brings us together

The ol’ fashioned 4th of July Parade is a tradition in the community when Robson Ranch salutes America’s birthday. That sense of tradition is what brought people out in 90+ degree heat to celebrate the American spirit with family, friends and neighbors.

The RR Democratic Club marched along with an entertaining array of whimsical floats, marching majorettes, community service groups, classically cool cars, decorated golf carts, costumed pooches and our honored veterans. The parade slowly wound its way along crowded Ed Robson Blvd where spectators had arrived early to stake out their favored viewing spot.

On this day we all stood together and saluted America. We looked past our political differences and the heated rhetoric in Washington. The holiday was about showing patriotism and honoring those who served our country in the military and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Here is the one day we can focus on what we cannot deny is good and true – that we are a free people. Robson Ranch proudly showed that no matter where we come from or what our beliefs are, at the end of the day we’re all Americans. We are one nation . . . indivisible.