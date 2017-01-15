Friendship, warmth and wine

Bernadette Fideli

There is a special joy that comes from simply gathering around a table to share a meal. This can be a time to exchange thoughts, feel warmth and show concern. Life sometimes can get in the way, but the holidays have a way of making us realize that the heart of the home is truly the kitchen. The Wine Stewards completely embrace this philosophy; food and wine and friends can sometimes be the best medicine. With this thought in mind Bill and Bernadette Fideli and Kathy Perry invited the Wine Stewards to enjoy a warm and rustic Christmas dinner. The festive evening began with a glass of sparkling wine and appetizers. Dinner featured an array of dishes straight from Southern Living Magazine. Cranberry-orange glazed pork tenderloin was accompanied by glazed carrots, fresh corn pudding, holiday potato casserole and salad. Bottles of California Chardonnay and light-bodied Pinot Noir graced all the tables. Snowmen cupcakes and fresh lemon sponge cake were the stars for dessert followed by a glass of Tawny Port. Comforted by food and drink and fortified with port, the Wine Stewards were challenged with a game of Toy Trivia. Since we all have purchased toys for children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, this was a natural choice. Table competed against table. Members had to match the correct toy with a given statement. Fortunately wine and port and dessert eased the anxiety. After all, we all know the answer to this question: The U.S. military purchased 100,000 of these between 1942 and 1945 for training purposes. The Wine Stewards hope all Robson residents enjoy a wonderful holiday season.