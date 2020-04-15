From The New Home Sales Team

Robson Resort Communities is excited to announce it has earned multiple honors at the 2020 Annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for its commitment to providing quality purchase and ownership experiences. This national, prestigious awards program is based on the results of more than 170,000 surveys which were administered to recent homebuyers from over 178 new home builders across the United States.

Based on customer feedback, Robson Resort Communities received numerous honors including a Top 10 Finish award as a single division builder for overall purchase and ownership experience.

Robson Ranch is proud to have been recognized in the following categories:

* Design Representative of the Year, Megan Lopez of Robson Ranch—3rd Place/ Medium Volume Survey Response rate

* Customer Service Representative of the Year, Bill Frey of Robson Ranch—Top 10 Finish/ High Volume Survey Response Rate

We look forward to continued success in the future.