Garden Club gets tips for winter gardening

Mary Ann Rich

The Robson Ranch Garden Club met at the Denton Calloway Nursery. Andrea Spencer, the bedding department manager, shared a variety of plants to give a world of winter color as well as being frost resistant.

Other topics covered included how to protect sensitive plants from freezing temperatures and how to combine structure and colors for interesting mixed borders. Another idea presented was the use of containers to expand our winter horizons. If containers need to be moved to another location or indoors, a roller plant dolly may be used.

The staff at Calloway’s was helpful in guiding our gardeners in making choices and locating the plants that were of interest.

Fall has arrived and winter is on the way! Enjoy fall planting so winter plants will bring us the world of color and beauty in our gardens.

Great programs are being planned. We look forward to seeing you at the November 29 meeting. Watch for the program in the Pioneer Press and HOA.