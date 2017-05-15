Garden Club meeting notice

Barbara Anderson

On Monday, 17 April, Denton County Master Gardener Zoe Broxson presented a program about the value of herbs, and their importance both to our food and to our health. Many herbs grow very well in our north Texas climate. Mint loves water but not so much for rosemary. Spanish lavender is better for our climate, and Mexican mint marigold is a good one but beware because mint spreads! When you are cooking nothing is better than fresh herbs rather than dried ones, but be aware that if using the fresh products you will need two times the amount of dried herbs called for in the recipe.

The May meeting of the Garden Club is limited to members only. We will have the election of officers for the 2017-2018 year and a special program for those who have supported the club during this past program year.