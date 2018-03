Lori Slocum

On Monday, February 19 the Robson Ranch Garden Club took a field trip to see the first blooming tulip field in Texas. The Tulip Farm in Pilot Point was started four years ago by Pieter Koeman, who moved here from Holland. They grow approximately 600,000 tulips every year on their six-acre tulip farm. Our garden club members learned about the farm and then chose tulips to bring home. After the meeting, most of the members proceeded to BeBo’s for a fun gathering and lunch.