It’s time to prepare for the annual Turkey Trot sponsored by the Living Well Committee. On Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m., we will gather in front of the clubhouse for the 9:00 a.m. three-mile family fun run/walk. It’s free, so bring the children, grandchildren, friends, spouses, and pets. Thanksgiving costumes optional. Watch the HOA Announcements for further details. If you have any questions, email Fred van Naerssen at phredvn@gmail.com.