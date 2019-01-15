Grady Petty honored as 2018 Kiwanian of the Year

Vicki Baker

When asked to describe Grady Petty, a six-year resident at Robson Ranch, committed, service-oriented, eager to spread the word and passionate come to mind. Unfortunately, these words are inadequate and pale in comparison to the underlying character of the man who has been named 2018 Kiwanian of the Year.

After retirement, Grady sought out membership in an organization focused on servicing children. Kiwanis Club RR and Grady were a perfect match: Grady’s reaching out to children in need and the mantra of Kiwanis being “serving the children of the world”. Being a ready volunteer, Grady jumped in with both feet and quickly engaged in a number of Kiwanis Club service projects.

Over the past year, he has logged 335-man hours through his active participation in no less than 12 club projects including the silent auction, ramp building for the elderly and disabled, Salvation Army bell ringer during the Christmas season, club’s 10th anniversary planning committee, Taste of North Texas fundraiser, Source Book distribution, club advisor to Krum High School Key Club, inter-club visits and participation in community 4th of July festivities. And his tireless energy did not stop there. He has also served on the KCRR board of directors for the past two years.

One would think that would be enough community involvement for one man in a year’s time. But not for Grady Petty. His real passion is his service to Presbyterian Cumberland’s Children’s Home where he volunteers at least two days each week.

Starting as a day volunteer several years ago performing simple tasks around the campus, he has progressively taken on more and more duties and responsibilities including filling school back packs with needed supplies, managing the golf tournament fundraiser, coordinating the clothing donation drive, inventorying and restocking school supply and craft rooms, creating streamlined process for clothing donations and distributions and assisting with the Easter egg hunt by stuffing 1000 plastic eggs with prizes for the shelter’s children.

Humble in spirit and generous in heart, Grady Petty shies away from any accolades and pats on the back. Instead, his greatest reward is knowing his service has transformed the lives of children. It is without questions that through his dedication, hard work and boundless energy Grady has made a real and positive difference in the lives of so many others. It is because of his benevolent giving and selfless volunteerism, Grady has been awarded the 2018 Kiwanian of the Year.