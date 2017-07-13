Happy Birthday to you!

Robson Rancher arrested

Paula Bone

How does one celebrate a birthday? Answer: with friends, cake and candles. But some people are more unconventional than others. Cecile Carroll recently celebrated her birthday in handcuffs in a restaurant surrounded by friends. Cecile was surprised with a birthday luncheon at Portofino’s in Krum. Caught totally off-guard, Cecile entered the restaurant to discover 20 friends, colorful decorations and a fun-filled celebratory atmosphere. They were gathered to celebrate Cecile’s 98th birthday. Feasting on a wonderful array of Italian dishes and playing ice-breaking games, Cecile was in the midst of a memorable afternoon when she was approached by two Krum policemen. Startled, she was asked, “Are you Cecile?” After answering yes, she was told she was under arrest. Her crime: being 98 years old! She was handcuffed while her friends and fellow diners, along with Cecile, laughed uproariously. After stating that they could not find the key to unlock the cuffs, one miraculously found the key in a shirt pocket. Cecile was then uncuffed but not before her ‘handcuffed’ picture was taken and posted on the Facebook page for the Krum Police Department. In response people who did not know Cecile wished her a Happy Birthday. Truth be told, the Krum policemen just happened to be having lunch in the restaurant while the birthday celebration was going on and graciously agreed to have their picture taken with Cecile. The ‘arrest’ was their idea and added immensely to the occasion. It was a birthday Cecile is unlikely to forget anytime soon. Happy 98th, Cecile!