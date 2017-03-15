HOA presents: Cliff Erickson singer and acoustic guitar performer

Cliff Erickson, singer and 12-string acoustic guitar performer, will be back by popular demand at the clubhouse auditorium on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Dinner will be at 6:00 p.m. and the cost is $30 per person.

Cliff Erickson is considered one of the finest acoustic performers throughout the Midwest and southwestern Ontario. His musical instincts are clearly portrayed in his original work along with his amazing ability to capture the passion evoked by countless cover tunes. His soothing voice and extraordinary talent on his signature 12-string acoustic guitar captivate his listeners as he takes them along an “unparalleled musical excursion.”

Some of the top stars that Cliff has opened for are Ringo Starr, Kenny Rogers, Beach Boys, Wynona Judd and America.

You’ll be able to enjoy a buffet dinner, listen to Cliff sing and play his 12-string guitar for 90 minutes unless you convince him to play longer. Cliff has a lot of fun entertaining for groups like Robson Ranch. Come join the fun; listen to Cousin Steve and Cliff reminisce, yodel; maybe you can be one of the lucky audience participants.

It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy a delicious buffet and show for only $30 right here at the Ranch. The ticket price will include a buffet dinner (Chicken Piccata on a bed of pasta, Italian salad, bread sticks, cheesecake and iced tea/coffee) and there will be a vegetarian and gluten-free option available. If you need a special meal advise when purchasing your ticket. A cash bar will be available so you can enjoy your favorite glass of wine or cocktail. Doors will open at 5:30, buffet will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start approximately at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the activities coordinator’s office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. starting Tuesday, March 7; however, the deadline will be Friday, March 31. If you have any questions please contact Althea Parent, Activities Coordinator, at 940-246-1002.