HOA Trivia Night

Shelbi Berg

The November Trivia Night really got people thinking! Tracy Cook from Argyle Med Spa was the sponsor for the evening. They brought door prizes and snacks for the players! They did an excellent job being the MC and keeping time.

There were 25 playing teams and four spectator teams, and they were full of cheers when they got a question right and “boos” if they missed it!

For those that haven’t played before, there are six rounds of questions which are made up of three questions each and teams bet points on their answers. The halftime question had nine possible answers and teams received one point for each correct answer. The final question was worth 20 points and teams could bet a minimum of 1 point; if they bet 0 points they lost all 20 points. At this point of the night it’s all about strategy when betting on the final question. Most of the teams were close going into the final questions but the majority got the answer wrong, so they lost 20 points if they bet them all.

The categories vary each Trivia Night but here are a few of the questions from the November Trivia. Answers are at the bottom.

1. Sports: Which Hall of Fame NBA player was known as the “Round Mound of Rebound?

2. Films: For which film did John Wayne win his only Oscar?

3. Manufacturers: Who is the largest tire manufacturer?

4. Final Question – Sports: What is the only retired number and player name in Major League Baseball?

Eight team members work together as one to come up with the answer and have three minutes to submit it!

The winning team members each received Wildhorse Grill gift certificates.

Congratulations!

1st Place: We’re Not Second! with 74 points.

2nd Place: Lucky Eights with 66 points.

3rd Place: Grandview Brilliance with 64 points.

Mark your calendars for the first 2020 Trivia Night on Friday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. sponsored by Sandy Gilster from Haven Behavioral of Frisco. Head over to the Wildhorse Grill for an early dinner and then come ready to play!

Answers: 1. Charles Barkley; 2. True Grit in 1969; 3. LEGO (Produced 700 million tires in 2018); 4. Jackie Robinson 42.