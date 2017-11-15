Holiday Home Tour December 3

Gayle Coe

Save the date! The Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour is Sunday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This festive, holiday event showcases six beautiful and uniquely decorated homes. This is the perfect opportunity to get in the holiday spirit while touring beautiful Robson Ranch neighborhoods and at the same time benefiting Denton area charities.

Participating homes include the following: Rebecca and Russell Bafford, 9300 Crestview Dr.; Nancy Garre, 9704 Blackwood Dr.; Paula and Fred Monroe, 8928 Crestview Dr.; Rita and Brett Paxton, 9705 Blackwood Dr.; Shirley and Bill Revering, 9201 Grandview Dr.; Deb and Bill Siefkin, 12117 Willet Way. Get into the holiday spirit while touring homes and gathering wonderful ideas for your own holiday decorating. Each home is guaranteed to have its own decorating signature for your enjoyment plus a couple of surprises!

Also introducing the first Holiday Home Tour After Party at the Wildhorse Grill immediately following the tour. It will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Your home tour ticket is your admission into the party! There will be a Wine Pull for charity, hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, savories and a cash bar. This evening event is a wonderful way to wrap up the fabulous home tour with excellent refreshments and a great time with friends!

Home Tour tickets are $20 per person and open to the public. Ticket sales will be each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Clubhouse. The price includes the After Party. The ticket sales net proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Club designated charities: Our Daily Bread and Refuge for Women.

Looking forward to seeing you on the beautiful Holiday Home Tour! For questions contact Bobbi Hardt at kooladyme@hotmail.com or 925-698-3576.