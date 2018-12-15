In Passing

Joanne Whiddon Heins

Joanne Whiddon Heins was born in Houston, Texas on January 11, 1945 along with twin sister, Jeanne to parents Rufus and Annie Lou Whiddon. Carol, older sister by three years and younger sister, Sharon, who was born three years later completed the Whiddon clan.

Joanne attended Henderson Elementary, Jackson Jr. High and Stephen F. Austin Senior High where she was in the Scottish Brigade, both in bugle corps and flag corps and where she graduated in the top 10% of her class.

Joanne attended Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) in San Marcos for three years and finished her degree in computer science at UT Tyler.

Joanne worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company while in high school and after graduation Prudential Life Insurance.

She married Johnnie Heins in 1966; settling in Pearland, Texas. Joanne began a career at Shell Oil in Houston. She and Johnnie were blessed with three children: Cynthia Ann Heins, Kenneth Ray Heins and Melissa Kaye Heins Bishop. At age 30, Joanne lost the love of her life and father of her children but continued to raise them with the memory of their father as a light in their lives.

Job opportunities as a computer programmer led her to the Tyler/Longview area, Dallas/Ft. Worth area and finally San Antonio. Upon retirement she returned to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area to be near her two daughters and grandchildren, buying a home at Robson Ranch in Denton. While living at the Ranch she was active in Sassy Stampers Club, Chinese Mah Jongg Club, Kiln Crafters, Robson Rollers, Walk Away the Pounds, Board and Card Games, Country Western Dance, Fellowship at the Ranch and was a library volunteer. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church Trippers travel club and volunteered at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton.

Joanne was raised in Riverview Baptist Church and Berachah Church, where she was active in the Young People’s Organization and youth group. She continued involvement with church groups wherever she lived including Crossroads Baptist Church in San Antonio, Fellowship at the Ranch and finally finding her home at Valley Creek Church in Flower Mound.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Harmon Heins, her sister Carol Lou Whiddon, her mother and father Rufus Carroll and Annie Lou Whiddon. She is survived by her children Cynthia Ann Heins, Kenneth Ray Heins and wife Christine Sawyer, daughter Melissa Kaye Bishop and husband David Bishop, twin sister Jeanne Lassetter, sister Sharon Ann Vogel and husband Gary Vogel. Grandchildren Jordan, Megan, Blane, Nathan, Davin, Emily, Skylee and Samantha and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life ceremony was held on Monday, November 26 at Valley Creek Church, Flower Mound, TX.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to http:/nationalcancercenter.org care of Joanne Heins.