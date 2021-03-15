Paula DeMuria

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt. Gather all the kiddos, 12 years and under, and bring them to the Robson Ranch Wildhorse Grill Patio on Saturday, April 3, for an Easter Egg Hunt. This is a free ticketed event. Easter bags will be provided. Due to occupancy restrictions, there will be two time slots available for the Easter Egg Hunt, 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. We are restricted to the number of people allowed on the patio, so each child and adult will need a ticket. There is a limit of one adult per family. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, March 24, Monday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Creative Arts and Technology Center building, by the library. Please note: there are a limited number of tickets available due to COVID occupancy restrictions, so tickets are available on a first-come first-served basis. Also, attendees must wear a mask, since social distances cannot be enforced. If you have any questions, please call Cynthia Drury at 714-225-6578.

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is a non-denominational church, which meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch Clubhouse. Due to remodeling of the clubhouse, we will be unable to meet in person until the remodeling is complete. We are meeting for online live church services each Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. For the link to the online church service, please visit our website at www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com and then click the plan a visit tab.

“One of the Friendliest Churches right in your own backyard.”