Inside Straight Poker Tourney

Leslie Ross

The Robson Ranch Inside Straight Poker Club held its bi-monthly poker tournament on January 9. Pictured are the players that made the Texas Hold’em final table: Mike Ford, Joe Howard, Sandra Waggoner, Lee Cash, Mary Metrolis, Nita Moor, Allen Goodrick and LaDonna Womochel.

We would like to thank Doug Gandy for serving as the tournament director for this event.

The Poker Club meets every Tuesday at 6:30 in the Patriot Room.

Everyone is welcome to come play and learn the game of poker. Walk-ins welcome. If you have any questions you can call Vernell Ross (Treasurer) at 940-262-3263.