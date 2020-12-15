It Was All Treats!

Cynthia Drury

Saturday, Oct. 31, Fellowship at The Ranch (FATR) hosted a Halloween Drive Up Trick or Treat event. The 60+ degree weather was perfect for the treat bag distribution. At 10 a.m. the RR residents, children, friends, and dogs began to drive up in their golf carts, cars, and even a bicycle. They were greeted by costumed members of FATR Church, who talked and entertained them while they waited for their turn to get a treat bag filled with candy, snack items, and other goodies. Many of the participants came in costume. As they received their treat bag, each was encouraged to check their bags to see if they were one of three grand prize winners of a $25 gift certificate to the Wildhorse Grill.

The lucky winners are Alexis Thompson, James Stevens, and Jeff Wiginton. Congratulations to our three grand prize winners. Also, congratulations to the 10 runners up, who each received a box of chocolates. This year, the response was overwhelming. Over 250 treat bags were distributed in 45 minutes. Our apologies to those who did not get a treat bag; we were amazed at the response and will have more treat bags next year.