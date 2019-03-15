It’s Kiwanis silent auction time

Milt Glenn

The Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch Foundation is having its annual silent auction on April 13, 2019 in the clubhouse lobby from 3:30-7:00 p.m. This auction is held in conjunction with the Robson Ranch Choir Spring concert.

Since 2008, when the Foundation was founded, members have volunteered and supported financial aid to many Denton County organizations and charities such as scholarships for students at TWU and Fred Moore High School; sponsorships of Krum High School Key Club, K-Kids at Evers Park Elementary School and TWU’s Circle K International Club; support for “Reading Around the World” purchasing over $1,000 in books each year for Borman and Evers Park Elementary School libraries; building ramps in partnership with Texas Ramp Project; providing daily support through volunteering hands for Emergency Shelter Clothing Center and the Donation Room at the Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home; and offering financial aid to The Rainbow Room, Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Clubs.

All auction proceeds support these various organizations in accomplishing their missions. We invite all residents of Robson Ranch to this auction where merchants and donors have given freely promoting their organizations. Come in and place your bids, where highest offer at close wins.

Come visit a Kiwanis Club RR meeting on the first and third Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the clubhouse or by contacting Ed Kerr at ekerrhh@gmail.com.