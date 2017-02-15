Join the Pickleball Academy

Susan Parker

The Robson Ranch Pickleball Club has started 2017 with strong numbers for upcoming academies. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and it also seems to be one of the fastest growing clubs at Robson Ranch. Some of the current high interest may be due to the upcoming completion of the new 16-court pickleball complex. The game of pickleball is played at all skill levels so there is group play for everyone. The January Academy is pleased to have Dr. Mike Conley and Dr Kawika Cotner, honorary doctorates in pickleball. Both professors for the academy are top players and instructors in our club and nation. The academy has four sessions that teach the basics of pickleball like strokes, rules, scoring and strategy. If you are interested in learning the game of pickleball, you can register on the club website at rrdpc.com. Come out and get some exercise, laugh a lot and meet over 300 new friends!