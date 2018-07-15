June Women’s Club luncheon

Vintage was the theme of the Women’s Club Lunch on June 4, 2018. Women wore favorite dresses, jewelry and shoes. A lace fan and vintage print napkins graced each table.

President Mary Ornberg opened the business meeting with first time attendees and new members sharing their name, where they were from and where they lived. A birthday serenade was sung for all June birthdays.

Ways and Means Chair Theresa Peoples reported on the just-completed, June 2, Home and Garden Show. As an inaugural event, the Show was a great success. Several vendors have signed up for next year and many reported that customer traffic was good. The raffle item, a lighted garden fountain, was won by Jill Williams. Though still working with final figures, the gross proceeds estimate is $10,000 for our two charities, Monsignor King Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread.

With a butterfly lunch token, members enjoyed a pasta bake, chicken parmesan, Caesar salad and breadsticks, finishing with lemon Italian cream cake.

Program Chair Rebecca Bafford introduced Dawn Thurston Gaston of Denton’s Les Muses vintage clothing, furniture and gifts, who presented 13 models who shared clothing from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. Care was taken to use the make-up and hairstyles true to each era. Such a great variety was a treat with different styles, skirt lengths, gloves and hats. The program was delightful, many members remembering having worn many of the styles.

The July program is Judy Gaman, dynamic author and speaker, whose latest book is Age to Perfection: How to Thrive to 100, Happy Healthy and Wise. She also hosts the Staying Young radio show and Stay Young Medical Minutes.

Save the Date

Our August 6 luncheon program will feature Chef Darren McGrady, who served as Chef to the Royals in Buckingham Palace and Princess Diana for fifteen years! Be prepared to turn in August lunch checks right after the July lunch for this popular program.

The August charity, Friends of the Family, will be collecting backpacks suitable for filling with school supplies and distribution to students in need. A variety of backpacks is requested, suitable for both boys and girls of all ages. The Women’s Club website has school supplies information.

For information regarding Women’s Club programs, projects, photos, lunches and more, check out www.rrwomensclub.org.