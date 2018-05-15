Kiwanis Club ramps it up again

Vicki Baker

Have you ever changed a person’s life in a single day? Ask the Kiwanis Club about good deeds and they’ll start talking about wood, tape measures and four-by-fours as they build ramps several times a year for the disabled or elderly.

On a referral from Hearts for Homes, the Kiwanis Club received word that an elderly woman was in need of a ramp. The woman lived with her family in a small clapboard house with three steps leading to her front door. She had recently taken a fall, sustaining injuries and was now wheelchair bound. It was now impossible for the woman or her family to maneuver these steps, thus, creating a dangerous hazard.

In just one day, this woman was given back a bit of independence—that’s because a ramp was built for her. She was responsible for purchasing only the materials; the labor was free of charge. After designing and drawing up the building plans, the labor was supplied by a crew of Robson Ranch Kiwanians with saws, hammers and drills in hand. She now had the freedom to leave her home with greater safety, the home where she wanted to remain, but where stairs placed her in jeopardy for further injury.

KCRR provides a better quality of life through greater independence by taking a pile of lumber and turning it into the gift of mobility. The ramp mean one less obstacle to overcome.

Want to help break down some obstacles and improve the quality of life for those in need in your community? Then come join the Kiwanis Club RR on the first and third Fridays of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the Clubhouse. For more information, contact Art Masciere at amasc@grandecom.net.