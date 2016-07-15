Kiwanis Club rewards student excellence

Vicki Baker and Jim Galbraith

The Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch was thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2016 Foundation Scholarships during its May and June meetings. Since 2009, 16 TWU college students have been awarded scholarships totaling $13,000. This year there were 15 strong candidates for consideration. In addition to club members Ralph Bunker, Alice Wright and Sandi Hall, the Director of Student Development at Texas Women’s University, Chris Hall, offered her support and cooperation in vetting and selecting the winners from the eligible university students.

Hannah Powell is a graduate of Harmony High School in Big Sandy, Texas where she was an active Key Club member. She finished her degree in Kinesiology at TWU and plans to continue her studies toward a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Her career goal is to work with military personnel who have suffered severe battle injuries. In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, Hannah was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and was involved in many community service projects including Keep Denton Clean, Helping Hands service projects, Special Olympics, and various other sports therapy projects at an area nursing home. This Chancellor’s List member has been involved in a number of TWU student organizations.

Schea Porter comes from Vernon, Texas and graduated from Vernon High School where she was an active Key Club member. She entered TWU in 2012 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences. Schea is currently working on her Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy and plans to continue her education and eventually complete a doctorate in her field. Aside from her outstanding academic performance she demonstrated leadership skills within her sorority as president and served as a volunteer for Keep Denton Clean, Arthritis Foundation Camp and Sisters for Soldiers project supporting our troops overseas. Throughout her college years Schea also worked and paid for her own college education.

In the history of the world change often starts with young people who look at the world through fresh eyes. Today’s youth are our future world leaders. Congratulations Schea Porter and Hannah Powell; you are our future!