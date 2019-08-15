Lady Niners back in style

The Wildhorse Lady Niners returned to march this Fourth of July. Heads bowed and then rose to a full salute as Neil Diamond belted out America. Twenty-six feet kept cadence to You’re a Grand Old Flag and the small American flags at the end of their nine irons swayed to Benny Goodman’s Sing, Sing, Sing. Along the route Katie and Thomas Norton jumped from their grandma’s cart to provide cooling towels and squirt the marchers. The marchers got even “cooler” as they broke ranks and danced to Martha and Vandellas Dancing in the Streets.

Former winners of the Lady Niner Princess tournaments, Virginia Wheeless (2017), Rose Depot (2018) and Barbara Holst (2016), waved to the crowd from decorated carts, one with a crown on it!

Many thanks to Mary Lee Garbowski, Mary Ornberg, CJ Palecek, Jan Norton, and all the marchers as once more the Lady Niners showed the spirit and fun they are known for. See you next year!