Living Well Walkabouts exercise with friends

Friends bring us laughter, support and fun – one of life’s greatest gifts. And walking with friends/neighbors will actually change the way you look at taking a beneficial walk, even how often you repeat it. Walking is something everyone can do with minimal equipment, at your own pace, regardless of fitness level and without the worrying risks associated with more vigorous forms of exercise. Walking is the simplest way to get active and stay active. With each step taken you travel down a path to a healthier lifestyle.

Walking with a group is like any other social commitment. You show up because you don’t want to let them down. You focus more on conversation and bonding rather than what you’re doing so it’s a lot more fun. Research has shown that those who walk together may actually be able to maintain a harder effort without realizing it as you keep up with your walking buddies. That means that you can take on that dreaded hill and forget about the muscle burn you would normally focus on when walking alone. Chatty walks aren’t just good for catching up; having a walking partner is like having a built-in heart rate monitor. Your ability to carry on a conversation is a good indicator of your effort level.

Living Well’s Walkabouts provide Robson Ranch residents a perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoy great companionship and make regular walking a pleasurable form of physical activity. Walks begin and end at Veterans Park. The date/time is set in advance, early in the morning before the heat of the day. So come on out and join our Walkabouts where walking with others turns exercise into an enjoyable social occasion. Want more information? Visit the Living Well website at http://www.rrlwc.com.