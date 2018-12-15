Looking ahead…

Sheilah Ross, Publicity Chair

2019 is just around the corner and it is hard to believe that 2018 passed so quickly. The Music Club and Community Choir is busy planning events for the coming year and finishing details for the Christmas at the Ranch concerts on Saturday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 16 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are still available the days of the concerts; just $12 at the door and pre-sale on December 14 for $10 in the Clubhouse. We are also putting the finishing touches on the New Year’s Eve Dinner and Pary from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. in the Robson Clubhouse. We will be bringing in 2019 in style! Tickets are only $65 per person for a wonderful evening starting with a champagne toast at 8:00 p.m. followed by a delicious buffet dinner of chicken with creamy red pepper sauce, vegetable, potato and dessert. Bill Cody will be there for your dancing pleasure and some karaoke. There will be a cash bar and you can contact Jeremy in the Grill to purchase your advance wine selections. This is a wonderful and safe way to spend New Year’s Eve. If you still need tickets, contact Janie Farnsworth at 262-3401.

2019 will see some changes in our karaoke plans. There will be three Karaoke and Dance Parties – St. Patrick’s Day in March, SCARYOKE at Halloween and New Year’s Eve on December 31. A special event in summer is in the planning stage so keep watching for news, coming soon.

The Community Choir will present the Spring Concerts in April, Veterans Day concerts on November 11 and the Christmas at the Ranch concerts in December. Watch the HOA emails, the message board and the Pioneer Press for details. We are working to bring fresh and innovative ideas to all of our events. You can also visit our informative website at www.rrmusicclub.com for information on future events.

All of us in the Music Club and Community Choir thank you for your support and attendance in 2018. We hope to see all of our friends and neighbors, including many new ones, at events in 2019.