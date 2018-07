Marilyn Haynie

We welcome you to First Presbyterian Church, Denton, where you will find a friendly church family, beautiful music and a message from God’s Word. Worship is at 11:00 a.m. at 1114 W. University Dr., Denton, TX (corner of University Dr. and Hinkle).

Contact us at the office 940-387-3894, via our website www.fpcdenton.org or by email info@fpcdenton.org. Our minister is Rev. Debbie Spangler.