Lunch Bunch meant for two

Sherry Zeise

This Lunch Bunch event was “meant for two.” New Life Church’s annual cook-out always includes our men, so instead of one lady there was a couple, or two, so 49 excited, hungry members spread throughout Jack and Jacque Geist’s inviting living area and porch. The menu included a choice of two delicious meats. You’ll read later that our program was presented by two gifted musicians.

Barbecue and brats were provided, and then Lunch Bunch ladies brought ample condiments, delicious sides and awesome desserts. Chatter and laughter filled the home, silenced only by intermittent, contented munching.

As we finished our meal Jois Ross, our director, called us to get set for “Michael and Daisy” to present our program. That creative, cute couple, alias Pastors Jeff and Judy Fairchild dressed in 20s period costume led us in singing “camp songs,” which brought back fond memories of younger days such as Sippin’ Cider Through a Straw. You should have seen us trying to keep up with “Daisy,” doing motions to My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean. Other songs reminded us how earnest, real and precious is the love and purpose Jesus has for each of us, like They Will Know We Are Christians, Do Lord, and I’ve Got the Joy, Joy, Joy, Joy Down in My Heart.

Pastor Judy’s name, “Daisy,” came from the old song of courtship by a suitor whose hope was her agreement to opt for A Bicycle Built for Two. Pastor Jeff chose his name, “Michael,” from Michael, Row the Boat Ashore. All were impressed by the two pastors’ guitar skills and vast knowledge of so many songs. Many of the audience sang harmony, which at moments sounded like a chorale performance. Watching the enthusiasm of some of the singers during our sing-in reminded me that in one translation of Zephaniah 3:17, it says of Father God that He “sings over us, as one sings at a festival.” What a comforting thought that God, in His love for us, sings heartily like that about you and me!

Tradition has it that we always close with the precious favorite, Amazing Grace.

As we gathered our things to leave, gratitude filled our hearts to realize that we are part of such a warm, caring church here at Robson Ranch.