Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball murder mystery

Kathy Heberlein

Robson Ranch’s Game Gang and friends attended the Mardi Gras Ball at the theme decorated home of Ed and Kathy Heberlein to solve the mystery of who killed Pierre DuPrey, discovering much more than just a murderer! Did this mysterious mystery involve scheming, secret plotting, collusion, conspiracy or reckless affairs of the heart? All indiscretions were to be unmasked by evenings end.

Guests arrived parading their finest formal attire and mystifying masks; some displayed a unique twist, arousing everyone’s curiosity. After all it was Mardi Gras!

All who attended feasted on jambalaya, red beans and rice, beignets, crab puffs, shrimp, fruit/cheese and, of course, King Cake. Jere Bone found the baby hidden in his piece! Guests had a choice of several typical Mardi Gras beverages, a King Cake Martini, Red Rooster, Hurricane or Mardi Gras punch.

It was such a fun and intriguing evening. Everyone agreed it was the best Murder Mystery Party yet!