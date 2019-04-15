Mariachi spectacular fiesta night May 3

Robson Ranch Mariachi Spectacular Fiesta Night will be on Friday, May 3, from 5:15–9:00 p.m.; $45 per person.

Come enjoy the start of your Cinco de Mayo weekend with Jason Molina’s Mariachi Quetzal and special guest performers!

Special guest artist Sergio Cepeda has been highly acclaimed for his exciting, passionate tenor voice and commanding stage presence, making this young and upcoming tenor the “whole package”. Mr. Cepeda’s performances on the operatic stage have taken him throughout the United States and Europe, performing such roles as Tamino in The Magic Flute, Nemorino in L’elisir d’amore, Alfredo in La Traviata, Romeo in Romeo et Juliette, Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor, and Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni. Mr. Cepeda is at ease performing a wide variety of musical genres, such as classical, jazz, pop and mariachi.

The talented students from the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy’s Mariachi Sol Azteca with their director Martha Ocampo will also amaze you with their performance.

Menu: Homemade salsa, queso and chips, ancho roasted chicken, mojo sauce, corn salsa. Spanish rice, Español vegetables, sopapillas with honey butter.

A cash bar will also be available and Jeremy will have a specialty drink prepared just for the evening!

Tickets can be purchased at the Activities Director’s desk 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Wednesday, May 1. Tables will be set for ten people. If you have any questions, contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002.