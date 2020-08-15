Mark Your Calendar for October 21 Fall Mixer

Gayle Coe, Road Runners Publicity

Wednesday, October 21

You do not have to be a Road Runners member to attend.

Visit with fellow travelers while learning more about the wonderful Road Runners sponsored trips planned for 2021 and 2022! Representatives from Premier Tours Global and Brandt Travel will be there along with the Road Runners board members. They will be more than happy to answer any questions.

Membership sign-up also will be available during the Fall Mixer as only Road Runners members may take advantage of these great trips and the wonderful extra offerings provided to the Road Runners Club travelers.

Everyone has a great time at this event as they look forward to future travels!

Watch for details as we get closer.

Questions? Contact Peggy Crandell at 940-262-0386 or peggyjo2244@gmail.com.