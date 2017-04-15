Material Girls are very busy

Sandi Price

The Material Girls Club is mainly focused on all things quilting and embroidery. We have a yearly quilt class with a one-to-one ratio of student and mentor for those who would like to learn to quilt.

We also complete numerous charitable projects such as pillowcases for The Children’s Advocacy Center, quilt donations for SOT raffles, cancer hats, cancer heart pillows, quilts and other donations for Operation Shower, which is for pregnant wives of deployed military, donation quilts for Quilts of Honor, Christmas Stockings for many groups and recently 200 backpacks for children in 3rd world countries.

We also quilt and embroider for ourselves and our families, do quilt shop hops, quilt shows and generally have a great time. Meetings are held on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Center. You don’t have to be an expert quilter or even a very experienced one. You just need a desire to learn.