Material Girls Club Donates to American Hero Quilts

Cindy Voliva

Three “American Hero” quilts are on their way to the longarm quilter thanks to so many talented quilters in the Material Girls Club at Robson. The American Hero Quilts has been an ongoing organization since 2004 to provide handmade quilts to wounded servicemen and women who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. By the end of 2019, approximately 29,200 quilts were sent to Madigan Hospital at Joint Base Lewis McCord, other Warrior Transition Centers in the U.S., and directly to bases in Afghanistan and Qatar. The Material Girls Club creates quilts each year to donate to this effort.

There are many people in our Club to thank for this generous effort. If you made a square or two, thank you for your time and talent. Special thanks to Judy Hilderbrand for getting all three of these quilts started. Also, thank you to Joan Ulrich for artistically arranging the diagonal squares into a stunning quilt. Thank you, Ruth Klein, (and family) for donating enough navy-blue fabric for the sashing and backing for two of the quilts. There is still enough left for at least one more! Thanks to Brandy Walker for accu-cutting and for performing quilt math and to Marguerite Rose and Ruth Loyd for getting the quilts on to their next destination with the quilter.

There is so much to stress about in our world, but the genuine kindness, creativity, and grace this group shows continues to inspire me.