New Fire Station nears completion

Jessica Rogers, City of Denton

A new Denton County Emergency Services District (ESD) 1 fire station will soon provide a home for additional first responders to serve the Robson Ranch community.

Construction on the new station is well underway, with a planned completion date of May 2018. Throughout the summer, Argyle Fire District will work to hire staff and provide requisite training. The station is expected to begin full in-service operations in October.

This station, located at the southeast corner of Old Justin Road and Cleveland Gibbs, is the result of an interlocal agreement between the City of Denton and Denton County ESD and will provide fire protection services and emergency medical services to the Robson Ranch development and the Harvest development.

When the station opens later this year, this unique arrangement will improve services by sharing the costs of operating the fire station between the City of Denton and Denton County ESD.

The fire station will house a fire engine, equipped with all EMS equipment necessary to provide first response calls. For calls originating within Denton’s city limits, Denton Fire Department will also be dispatched simultaneously and will perform medical transports if necessary.

One key benefit of the new station is the effect it will have on Robson Ranch residents’ insurance premiums. Currently, Robson Ranch has an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 10, the lowest rating possible, which can mean higher insurance premiums. When the new station begins service, Robson Ranch’s rating will be decreased to 2, leading to lower premiums for homeowners.

Although many insurance companies will automatically decrease premiums during the annual renewal process, every insurance company is different. Make sure to contact your respective agent after October to ensure that your premium reflects the new ISO rating.

If you have any questions about the new fire station or how it will impact you, please contact the Denton Fire Department at 940-349-8840.