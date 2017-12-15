From The New Home Sales Team

November has been a busy month at the Robson Ranch Texas sales office. We are delighted to be able to welcome nine new residents to our beautiful community. With all of the exciting amenities, clubs and thoughtfully designed homes we know that those choosing our community will be satisfied with their decision. Don’t forget to say “hi” to and welcome all of our new residents.

More lots have been released in the 17-1 neighborhood, and they are proving to be popular. These homesites accommodate new homes in each of the series that Robson Ranch Texas offers. Some of these homesites are also positioned on the golf course giving new home owners spectacular views. Come take a look at the 17-1 neighborhood located on the west side of the community.

New amenities make living life inspired an easy thing to do. We are extremely excited to introduce our new Pinnacle Fitness Center. Construction progress is moving along as scheduled, and we expect it to be open at the beginning of 2018. Cardio and weight machines will be offered along with treadmills, bikes and elliptical equipment that will have individual TVs attached. There will also be a lounge area that will offer a small selection of pre-made snacks and bottled juices.

