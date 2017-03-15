New RR Ping Pong Club

Dave Marx

This is the first of monthly articles about the rapidly expanding Ping Pong Club and the numbers of players that enjoy laughter, great exercise and the discovery of new friends.

For those of you who have not played for perhaps decades, in March we will begin classes at no charge to help you refresh or maybe learn new skills. In any case laughter is usually the theme for the day.

The play times are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon to 2:30 p.m. We encourage you to simply show up at these times and be greeted by people who are already seeing the benefits. Hope to see you there!