New supplies coming to our rapidly growing Photo Club

How long has it been since you pondered what kind of paint, canvas and brush were used to create the Mona Lisa? Yet when you look at a magnificent photograph many of you immediately ask “what kind of camera or lens was used?” It must have been very expensive to get that kind of shot. Yes, I agree that equipment in photography is much more important than in oil painting, but it is the merging of both the art and science that are necessary in photography to get the optimal result. The art involves the photographer’s pre-visualization of the end result using thought, emotion, past experience and planning (and yes, sometimes a little luck on being at the right place at the right time). The science involves understanding the camera without which we would be unable to capture that image of the light in that split second in history that we so treasure. Yes, the art comes first but without the tools of our craft we would not be able to create a photograph and would have to go back to drawing and painting to record an image.

We are very fortunate to have a representative from Fort Worth Camera presenting “What’s new and hot in photo gear” at our next RR Photo Club Meeting, May 20, 7:00 p.m., Room 104, CATC Bldg. I realize that not everyone needs new photo gear, but if you do or just want to know all about the latest camera equipment, such as camera HDR, focus stacking, mirrorless cameras and all of the new toys of the trade, you are welcome to attend. On the other hand, if all you want is a simple point and shoot camera for travel, then you need to come and see what is available for your needs. You can ask all of the questions that you want and also handle the cameras and lenses. No, you do not have to be a member of our club to attend. We hope to see all of you there. Check out our website rrphotoclub.org to see what we are up to next!