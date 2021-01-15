News From the Happy Potters of Robson Ranch!

Karen Ellsworth

Even though our 2020 year looked a little different from previous years, we managed to adjust, adapt, and, most of all, create! Our kilns were running full time, new members joined and learned the joy of playing in the clay. We also learned several new glazing techniques and new ways of hand building. Our studio saw some updates as well. The Woodcrafters made us a beautiful and large new wedging table with cubbies for members to store clay and tools. It has given us more room and has made it much more efficient.

The potters continue to make and sell items. Please stop by and check them out in the display windows of the Creative Arts Center.

Wishing everyone a safe, healthy, and wonderful 2021!