OLLI at UNT is a lifelong learning program with classes, events and trips designed by and for adults 50 and better. We are a vibrant community of curious minds, adventurous hearts and welcoming members. Classes are taught by distinguished university professors and area professionals. Join us for life’s next adventure.

Over 100 classes; member events and activities; local and international trips; special interest groups

Classes are steps away from your door, held in the clubhouse ballroom at Robson Ranch! No grades, no tests—just curious minds learning.

Website: lifelong.unt.edu/OLLI; Facebook: facebook.com/olliunt; Email: OLLI@unt.edu; Phone: 940-369-7293

Save the Date

OLLI at UNT Fall Open House Thursday, August 10, 2017; 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Join us in the Robson Ranch ballroom to learn more and preview classes. No RSVP required. Bring your friends too!

Teach with OLLI at UNT

Want to share your passion and love of learning with others? Please consider teaching with OLLI at UNT. Find out more or submit your proposal online today at lifelong.unt.edu/OLLI/Propose.

In June, indulge your wild side and explore the world with an OLLI at UNT Travel trip.

Pays Basque: France June 18-24, 2017

Ideally situated in the southwest of France and northwest of Spain at the foot of the Pyrenees Mountains and on the Atlantic seaboard, the Basque country has kept its superb natural environment. The coastal paths meander beside endless stretches of golden sand in sight of the Atlantic surf. The untamed beauty of this wild coast is interspersed with sophisticated Basque cities with their heady mix of port and beach life. On the mountainside, the pretty villages and farms nestle in green valleys surrounded by open slopes and a semi-wild landscape. Enjoy the ancient, unique culture between France and Spain, and walking along the seashore with the spectacular backdrop of the Pyrenees. Stay in a historic fortress with dramatic Atlantic Ocean views. Finally, enjoy a guided wine and chocolate tasting.