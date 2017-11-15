Patriot Paws: 4th annual Robson Ranch EggFest a success!

Terri Pniewski Gonzalez

Over 180 people joined in festivities and enjoyed the food made by Shirley Johnson and her hard working, fantastic team on the Big Green Egg grill. There was so much great tasting food: pulled pork, sausage, chicken, coleslaw, multiple desserts and a baked potato bar. Everyone left happy and stuffed!

The proceeds from this event were donated to Patriot Paws, a non-profit that trains service dogs for disabled veterans. Their mission is to train and provide dogs of the highest quality at no cost to the disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities.

Jazz, a service dog with Patriot Paws, joined us and showed us a lot of the abilities she has. She demonstrated what she can do for a disabled veteran and how she helps them not only physically but also emotionally.

In total the EggFest raised $5,779.43 for Patriot Paws. The 50/50 raffle winner took home $2,150! Thanks to everyone who bought raffle tickets to add to the amount donated.

We are looking forward to more people joining us next year and donating even more money to Patriot Paws.

For more information on the dogs and how they are trained please go to www.patriotpaws.org.