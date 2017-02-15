Photo Club winners

Mary Ornberg

The Robson Ranch Photo Club held its annual banquet at Rudy’s BBQ in Denton on January 16. Various monthly image contest ribbons were awarded. Among them were the prestigious award of Photographer of the Year, which went to Jack Twiggs of the advanced class and Bill Cashin of the basic class of photographer. The club also awarded Picture of the Year in each class. Randy Hatcher won in the advanced class and Pat Powers won in the basic class.

Our new 2017 Board of Directors include: Ron Ice, president; Dave Loomis, vice president; Mary Ornberg, treasurer; Jack Twiggs, secretary. Our monthly meetings are held on the third Monday of every month in the CATV building at 7:00 p.m. You can also check us out on our website: rrphotoclub.org.