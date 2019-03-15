Photographers needed

Michael Waterhouse

Our relatively new and growing RR Photo Club is in need of you. If you have been a professional photographer, an active photographer with an ongoing passion for the craft or a Robson Ranch resident who has always wanted to get into photography regardless of whether you use a standard camera or an iPhone camera, we want you. Come to our club and teach us your skills, share your present projects and photo passions or come and learn from our various members and guest speakers on how to take better photos. Our photo club is all about sharing our knowledge with each other, having guest speakers on numerous topics and finding joy in being creative with our photography. We have a monthly meeting on the third Monday at 7:00 p.m. in Room 104 of the CATC Bldg and all RR residents are welcome. We are starting a series of workshops teaching digital photography on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 9:30-11:00 a.m. available free of charge to all residents of RR. Check out our website for more details, rrphotoclub.org.

Our February meeting feature presentation was given by our past president Ron Ice, who showed us fantastic photos and told us of the history of St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands. At our next meeting on March 18, a representative from Fort Worth Camera will be giving a presentation. He is a very good speaker and has a vast knowledge of all aspects of photography which I am sure that you will enjoy. We hope to see you there.