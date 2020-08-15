Pickleball Skills Development

Dave Parker

No matter what level a pickleball player is, there is always some skill to work on. The person at Robson Ranch Pickleball Club that oversees all skill development is Donna Henry. Donna is charged with organizing and developing skills development programs tailored to the needs of each level within the club. Clinics focus on shot-making strategies, court positioning, and techniques to improve consistency and accuracy. Partnering with Donna and taking the position of lead instructor is Sherril Kerr. Sherril is one of the top female players at Robson and has a history of high-level instruction. Sherril and Donna are the team that volunteer to make the Pickleball Club better in every skill set.

If you are interested in learning the game of pickleball or are a current member, check out the club website at RRDPC@gmail.com. You can register for the Pickleball Academy to learn the game, register for skills development clinics, and keep informed with the latest information.