Play Ball!

The Robson Ranch Texans, our newly formed 65AA men’s softball team, has now successfully played in four tournaments. In the first two tournaments, our Texans have garnered two second place finishes, winning two games in their most recent tournament in Georgetown, TX.

Saturday, June 3, Robson’s 65AA men’s softball team and another representative team from our softball league played a round robin tournament starting at 9 a.m. on our Field of Dreams. Two experienced DFW area teams participated, and it was an entertaining day of softball with six games scheduled throughout the day.

Our RR Texans then played at the Texas State Championships in Waxahachie, TX on June 8 and 9. Results were not available at time of printing.