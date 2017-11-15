Republican Club to host an evening with Ed Robson

Rebecca Bafford

The Robson Ranch Republican Club will host its annual Holiday/Christmas banquet in the main auditorium of the Clubhouse on Wednesday evening, December 6. We are pleased to have the founder and developer of Robson Ranch, Ed Robson, as our special guest of honor and speaker for the evening. Mr. Robson will be sharing memories and highlights from his remarkable life as well as stories relating to the establishment of Robson Ranch.

The informal social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. featuring a full-service cash bar and holiday piano music by Rebecca Bafford. A lovely sit-down dinner is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by Mr. Robson’s remarks. Dress will be business casual to semi-formal. We anticipate a wonderful evening of enjoyment for all!

There is still some space left for this event, but we anticipate it will sell out. The deadline to make your reservation is Friday, November 24.

The cost is $35 per person, and checks should be made out to Robson Ranch Republican Club and mailed to Ann Patterson, 8508 Sterling Drive, Denton TX 76207. Please include the name of each individual you are paying for along with your reservation check! No tickets will be issued; your name(s) will be added to the list as checks are received. If the event sells out before we receive your check we will return it to you. This is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have questions or special dietary requests such as low sodium, vegan, etc., please email Russ or Rebecca Bafford at psalmist.music@att.net.