Road Runners on the go!

Gayle Coe

The Road Runners Travel Club has partnered with award winning travel vendors Premier Tours Global and Brandt Travel to bring our members the best travel experience available. The club offers travel opportunities for its members at the best possible price. In addition, specific perks are made available to our members through the partnership with our travel vendor partners.

Join the club for only $5 per person and sign up for wonderful destinations!

Explore the upcoming adventures with the Road Runners Club.

August 12: Love Never Dies, the musical performance at Bass Hall in Ft. Worth. Hop on a beautiful, new, motorcoach and travel in comfort to the world renown Bass Hall for the spellbinding musical sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. It promises to be a spectacular performance.

Contact Premier Tours Global at 888-407-2772 and sign up.

September 13–19: Big Bend Country, venture out into the Texas wide-open spaces and see Big Bend country, Midland, Ft. Davis and San Antonio this fall. This trip covers the Chisos mountain range, the Chihuahuan Desert, the Alamo and other national historic sites plus a chance to play golf at the beautiful Lajitas Golf Resort. This trip promises “something for everyone.”

Contact Premier Tours Global at 888-407-2772 and sign up.

September 22–October 6: Indulgence of Eastern Canada Land Tour and Cruise, see Toronto, Niagara Falls, the old walled city of Quebec, historic Montreal and more plus a cruise of Canada and New England. This is a gorgeous trip during the beautiful fall season.

Contact Brandt Travel at 703-715-2910, ext. 1.

October 5–7: Pioneer Woman and Osage County Tour, explore the land of wonder featuring a Pioneer Woman Mercantile shopping adventure and a tour of the Lodge, where the shows are filmed. Explore the inspiring Wollaroc Wildlife Preserve and the Mowry Wild Mustang Ecosanctuary, attend the famous Indian Taco Championship, shop for unique turquoise jewelry and other one-of-a-kind items just in time for the holidays plus much more!

Contact Premier Tours Global at 888-407-2772.

November 30–December 2: “Dickens on the Strand” in Galveston, TX. Travel to Galveston in a beautiful, new motorcoach. In Galveston, you will have an opportunity to attend the Dickens on the Strand Soiree at the Bishop’s Palace, the Queen’s Parade, dinner at the famous Gaido’s restaurant, an evening at Moody Gardens and much more! This is a great holiday get-away.

Contact Premier Tours Global at 888-407-2772.

For more information, go to rrrrclub.com.