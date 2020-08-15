Road Runners Travel Club 2021 Trips

Gayle Coe

Let’s set our sights on the wonderful 2021 trips offered through the Road Runners Travel Club!

Celebrity Annual Winter Cruise February 19 through 28, 2021

Leaving from Ft. Lauderdale for 9 NIGHTS! Round Trip Ft. Lauderdale, George Town, Grand Cayman, Oranjestad, Aruba, Kralendijk, Bonaire, Willemstad, Curacao. Trip includes two free perks and Brandt exclusive extras.

Norwegian Cruise Lines 7 Night Hawaii Cruise April 24 through 30, 2021

The only cruise sailing 4 Hawaiian Islands in 7 days with 2 overnights in both Maui & Kauai. Enjoy the lush vegetation of Kauai to the Big Island’s dramatic volcanoes and famous surfing beaches of Oahu. The best of Hawaii from the comforts of your floating hotel.

Viking Mediterranean Odyssey Cruise June 18 through 30, 2021

Overnight in Barcelona; set sail visiting 6 countries – Marseille, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Florence/Pisa, Italy Rome, and Naples, Italy. Cruise the Ionian Sea, Corfu, Greece, Dubrovnik, Croatia, Split, Croatia and Venice, Italy. Return flight home from Venice.

Rocky Mountaineer First Passage to the West July 17 through 24, 2021

The Rocky Mountaineer has elevated luxury train travel to match the grandeur of Western Canada’s most majestic landscapes. This 8-day itinerary starts in Vancouver and continues to Victoria, Kamloops, Lake Louise, Banff, and Calgary.

Celebrity Pacific Coastal Cruise September 9 through 19, 2021

The Celebrity Millennium 9-night Pacific Coastal Cruise travels to the most requested ports. Excursions include stops at Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washington; Astoria, Oregon; San Francisco, Monterey, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles.

Viking Rhine River Cruise Getaway September 17 through 24, 2021

Viking River Cruise includes 8-day cruise with 6 guided tours in 4 countries. Starting in Amsterdam where you will board and visit KinderDijk windmills, Cologne, Koblenz, Heidelberg Castle, Strasbourg Cathedral, the Black Forest, end in Basel.

Insight Vacations Country Roads of Northern Italy September 24 through October 3, 2021

A 10-day tour of Northern Italy with Insight Vacations. Start in Milan with a tour of Italy’s fashion capital. Visit the world famous La Scala Theatre. Then on to Verona followed by Trento, regarded as one of Italy’s most appealing cities. Enjoy the next day at the Dolomites, the playground of the rich and famous. Followed by a trip through the Prosecco country to Venice, the queen of the Adriatic for more sightseeing. Continue to Padua then the tour follows the southern fringes of the Alps to reach the shores of Lake Como. Enjoy the next day at the Italian lakes at your leisure. On the last day, you will be transported to Milan’s Malpensa Airport for the journey home.

Optional pre and post tour extensions are available.

Bon Voyage!