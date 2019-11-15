Road Runners Travel Club – more 2020 trips!

Gayle Cole

Red Earth Festival in Oklahoma City June 12–13, 2020

Spend two colorful days in Oklahoma with an overnight stay at the award-winning Colcord Hotel. See the Native American Chickasaw Nation celebrations in Oklahoma City at the unique Native American Red Earth Parade and Festival. Tour the Oklahoma City Nat’l. Memorial, Bricktown, and the Myriad Gardens. Visit the wild Mustangs ecosanctuary and more! Great chance to experience native American culture! $399/pp DBL; Activity Level: Active; Premier Tours Global 888-407-2772.

Fandangle June 26-27, 2020

You’ll sample the mineral rich Crazy Water in Mineral Wells before we journey to Abilene where we see historic downtown Abilene and Frontier Texas!, a western heritage center that lets visitors relive the Old West. After checking into the Abilene hotel, you have leisure time or board the coach for a visit to over 2,500 works of art. That evening we enjoy dinner at The Beehive. The Beehive Saloon and Restaurant has earned a top spot among the elite steakhouses in Texas. After dinner, we relive the pageantry of the Fort Griffin Fandangle 2020, Texas’ oldest outdoor musical! Experience the life of the cowboy, the indian, and the settler. Next day, we return to Albany for a visit to the Old Jail and stop at the Decatur Square before lunch and free time. We recommend the cocktails at Trinity Street, the burgers at Roosters, and a slice of pecan pie at Sweetie Pies! This is a popular trip. Sign up today! $415/pp; Activity Level: Moderate; Premier Tours Global 888-407-2772.

Cruise Norway and Iceland with Viking Ocean Cruises July 6, 2020

A 13-day cruise with Viking beginning in Bergen, Norway. Then on to Flam, Norway and Alesund, Norway; Geiranger, Norway; Torshavn, Faroe Islands; then on to Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and Reykjavik, Iceland. $6000-$9400; Brandt Travel and Viking 703-715-2910, Ext. 1.

Niagara-on-the-Lake August 9-14, 2020

A celebration of wine and waterfalls featuring Niagara-on-the-Lake, St. Catherines, Niagara Falls, Toronto and Ontario, Canada. Niagara-on-the-Lake is a beautiful 19th century village and the heart of Ontario Wine Country. This is home for six days. Enjoy dinner at Table Rock Restaurant where you will have an exclusive view of the nightly illumination of Niagara Falls. Spend a day visiting the Wayne Gretzky Estate Distillery, a brewery, cidery, and winery and end the day with a wood-fired pizza lunch. In St. Catherines, take a private sculpture garden tour and tastings at the 13th Street Winery. A boat tour brings you beautiful waterfall views. Your taste buds continue the journey with visits to Niagara-on-the-Lake wineries. You may also enjoy High Tea or book a tee time at Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club. This is a beautiful trip with lush landscape and culture! +$2750/pp; Activity Level: Moderate; Premier Tours Global 888-407-2772.

Enjoy the advantages of traveling with fellow Road Runners members. Premier Tours Global and Brandt Travel offer Road Runners members “value-added” travel offerings which are not available to individual travelers.

Go to the Road Runners website, rrrrclub.com, for more information.