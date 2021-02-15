Road Runners Travel Club Upcoming Events

Karen Lyons, Publicity

The travel industry is getting busy again, and this is your chance to join the Robson Ranch Road Runners Travel Club to enjoy new and exciting adventures! You can join Road Runners for $10 per person. Visit our website www.rrrrclub.com and click on membership to join.

Our first outing is March 30. Eat, shop, and learn at Eataly Dallas! Located at NorthPark Center. Enjoy this multifunctional marketplace, dedicated to Italian excellence. Guided by storytellers, you will learn about high-quality food and drink with tastings and multiple foodie opportunities to taste, shop, and enjoy. This easy activity level is $79 per person. Round trip transportation and guided tour will be provided by Premier Drives Global.

On April 6, will be traveling to the “Spring Blooms” at the Dallas Arboretum. Named as one of the “15 breathtaking botanical gardens to visit this season,” the Dallas Arboretum is the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest! It will showcase over 100 varieties of spring bulbs and over 500,000 spring blossoms. Tour the grounds and indulge yourself in a celebration of spring. Transportation will be provided by Premier Drives Global. The cost of this moderate activity level day trip is $79 per person.

Premier Drives Global will also be our host on April 28, as we go on a horse country tour to Oak Meadow Ranch. Join us on this extremely popular day trip. You will tour one of the largest concentrations of horse farms in the U.S. Enjoy a private tour of Oak Meadow ranch as your guide shares the history of the ranch. Enjoy a southern homestyle lunch then a tour and tasting at the Western Son Distillery before we ride off into the sunset! The cost is $120 per person.

Brandt travel is offering an eight-day/seven-night trip to experience the Wild West on June 6. See the wild charms of Yellowstone National Park, Jackson and Grand Teton National Park, the Snake River, the Ranch at Ucross, Devils Tower, the Black Hills of South Dakota, and more! $3,461/pp DBL.

For more information and to register for these and other Road Runner trips, please visit our website www.RRRRclub.com.

Mark your calendar and plan to attend the Robson Ranch Road Runners Travel Club annual membership meeting on April 21. More information to come.

The Road Runners Travel Club has our member’s health and safety foremost in our minds and is adhering to the protocol and guidelines of the CDC and the State of Texas. Both our travel providers, Brandt and Premier, also have specific policies and procedures in effect. For another safeguard for traveling, consider getting the vaccine, which is now available.