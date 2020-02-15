Robson Men’s Golf Association January Roundup

Kevin Murphy

The Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association had a very productive end of 2019 and start of January 2020. Following the very successful toy drive in early December, the MGA and its members, with Lawry Cohen and Joe Cooper taking the lead, gathered and donated to the First Tee of Fort Worth some 14 golf bags, seven sets of clubs, and no less than 30 single clubs including drivers, hybrids, and fairway woods. One MGA member donated a brand-new driver. Added to that, another ten wedges and seven putters were also donated. As for balls, MGA members donated approximately 65 dozen golf balls of all brands including numerous high-end balls like Taylormade TP5, Titleist ProV1, Callaway Super Soft, and Srixon. There were also several training aids and multiple pairs of shoes added to the donation. The haul was so big that the SUV that Lawry and Joe used to haul the items down to Fort Worth was stuffed with barely enough room for them!

The First Tee of Fort Worth is a youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values of honesty, integrity, respect, sportsmanship, and courtesy to young people in the greater Fort Worth community. Founded in 2004, The First Tee of Fort Worth is one of over 200 chapters of The First Tee, an organization that is recognized as one of the premier youth character-education programs in the country.

As for happenings on the links here at the Ranch, January saw the MGA hosting three playday events, with a fourth being cancelled because of the weather. Starting out the year on Jan. 2 was a 4-Man Shamble with William Vess, Jim Malone, Richard Fay, and Dennis Pearson coming out as the winners. On Jan. 9 we had an Individual Point Quota Match and Joe Cooper, Bill Wright, Ron Schwertner, Ken Gantos, Jimmy Hayes, Carl Owens, and Doyle Hicks came away with the honors. Ending the month on Jan. 23 we played the Silver Streak Tournament from the Silver Tees and Mik Mikulik, Jimmy Burns, Jim Kohnert, and Adrian Moore were the flight winners.

In February, the MGA will be conducting four playday events. They are held each Thursday morning. These are the events for February:

• Individual Low Net Flighted – Feb. 2

• Pick your Team 4-Man Best Ball – Feb. 9

• Scramble from Hell – Feb. 16

• Texas Two Step – Feb. 23.

Membership in the RR Men’s Golf Association is open to all men at the Ranch. The association sponsors weekly play day events and tournaments throughout the year. There are players of all skill levels and handicaps, so come on out and join the fun. Membership applications are available at the pro shop and online at www.rrmga.com.