Robson Ranch Community Choir has APP-S for That

Frances Hackley

The Robson Ranch Choir was scheduled to perform “That ’70s Show” on April 18 and 19. The show, like all other events, was postponed. The new dates for the show are Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. So, just as before, patrons are asked and encouraged to come in their best ’70s attire and join in the show. The songs of the ’70s just so happen to be some of the best songs ever written. They are songs with themes of hope, joy, and love for one another, and songs that are especially pertinent now while enduring this virus predicament. That is what I mean when I say there is an APP-S for that! APP-S meaning APPropriate-Song for the situation. We need to listen to music during this time of isolation and uncertainty. Songs and music, like nothing else, connect people and pull at the heartstrings. A song can bring back a special memory and evoke emotions like nothing else. In these times, music can be especially helpful. Listening to music can help reduce stress according to many studies. It can help relieve a person’s anxiety, depression, and other emotional and mental problems. Music is also capable of eliminating physical exhaustion since it allows the body and mind to relax.

There are so many songs that come to mind in our present situation. Just think of the words being said right now, like “distancing,” the APP-S are great songs like Bette Midler’s “From a Distance,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” and Rihanna’s “Stay.” Shelter in Place brings to mind Taylor Dayne’s hit, “I’ll Be Your Shelter” or “Shelter” by the Beach Boys. Then there are all the comfort and brotherly love songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Color My World (with Hope),” and “He Ain’t Heavy.” How about songs of love, hope, unity, and prayer like,” Lean on Me,” “What the World Needs Now (Love Sweet Love),” “I Believe,” and “The Prayer?”

How about some happy songs like Pharrell’s “Happy,” “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Mama Cass, and “Sing” by The Carpenters? Of course, we can’t forget songs for the most talked about toilet paper shortage. The lyrics in the Bee Gees song comes to mind “we’re living in a world of fools” from “How Deep is Your Love?” Then there is the song “You’re Never Gonna Get” by En Vogue. Now since grey may be the new Robson color, with all the ladies not able to go to a salon there are APP-S for that too. One is “The Old Grey Mare,” but let’s go with “Grey skies are gonna clear up, put on a happy face” (“Put on a Happy Face”). See APP-S for every situation, every word, and every emotion.

Many of the aforementioned songs just so happen to be the very songs that are going to be done in “That ’70s Show” by the Robson Community Choir. The songs written in the ’70s were songs of hope, healing, love, peace, and the caring for one’s fellow man. These songs seem especially warranted for our present situation. So, what I am saying is sing, dance, and listen to some music. We really can use this healing, uplifting gift of music to help us through. There are APP-S for that. Get your “jam on”. Sing out loud and get a little silly with it! A great song to have fun with is Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling” from the movie Flashdance. Make sure you don’t sing and dance to it on the carpet, though, your significant other may decide to throw water on you!

The Music Club thanks all who support our events and wish everyone continued good health. We hope to see you in August at our next show “That ’70s Show”. Please watch for information on ticket sale starting dates. The club will, for the first time, also sell tickets on the website. You can find all information for our events on rrmusicclub.com.