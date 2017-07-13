Robson Ranch Gun Club – clay target shooters compete in CASA Sporting Clays event

Dick Remski

On May 19 four members of the Robson Ranch Gun Club teamed up to shoot at the CASA “Pull for Kids” sporting clays shoot at Alpine Shooting Range in Kennedale. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Tarrant County is an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up on behalf of abused and neglected children. Robson shooters were Kathy Dial, Tom Brasser and Frank and Jackie Graham. The course was a 100 target presentation set up with all true doubles so it was quite challenging. Kathy Dial, who is on the Tarrant County CASA Board, sponsored the team.

Participation included many local law enforcement teams as well as several teams sponsored by companies and other organizations. The field numbered about 300 competitors.

And Robson’s Jackie Graham captured high score for the women! She was presented with a Cavender’s Gift Certificate for a pair of custom boots, presented by the Honorary Chair of the event, Ft Worth Mayor Betsy Price!

The Clay Targets group of the Robson Ranch Gun Club has weekly casual shooting days scheduled on Wednesdays at Fossil Pointe Gun Range in Decatur. For more information contact Dick Remski at 940-262-0194. We welcome both new and experienced shooters to join us for some fun breaking clays at a beautiful venue. Experienced shooters are willing and able to help new shooters learn the fundamentals and the safe practices needed to enjoy this fun sport.